Two people injured in Upper Allen Township crash, police say

The two-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning at South Market Street and West Lisburn Road in Upper Allen Township.

BOWMANSDALE, Pa. — Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Upper Allen Township this morning, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Market Street and West Lisburn Road, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

An investigation determined the juvenile driver of a gray Honda Civic traveling south on South Market Street drove through a red light and struck a black Chevrolet Avalanche that was traveling west on Lisburn Road.

The collision severely damaged both vehicles and injured both drivers, police said. There was no word from police on the severity of their injuries.

A juvenile passenger traveling in the Civic was not injured, police said.