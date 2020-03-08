Upper Allen Township Police warn residents to be wary after uptick in reported phone scams

The scams involve residents being asked to buy gift cards and provide the numbers to the caller, police say. Senior citizens are generally the ones being targeted.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Upper Allen Township are warning residents to be wary after receiving several reports of scams involving the purchase of gift cards.

The scams vary in style, police say, but typically start over the phone, with senior citizens as the primary targets.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, most of the scams involve someone calling who states that they are with “computer support” and the victim needs to renew virus protection for a home computer.

Other scams involve pop-up windows on home computers where a message appears to be sent from Microsoft technical support indicating that a victim’s bank account was compromised and they can assist with recouping the lost money.

The victim is instructed to go to a local merchant to purchase gift cards in $200 to $500 amounts, police say.

No matter how the scams are done, police say, residents should know that if anyone asks them to buy gift cards from companies like Google Play, iTunes, Target, or Walmart, and then asks them to scratch the number off the back of the card and provide it over the phone, it's guaranteed to be a scam.



Residents are warned to be cautious of these scammers and pay attention to details such as complicated technological terms or company names that cannot be verified by a Google search, police say.

The scammers also use intimidating tactics and might tell the person to not call the police.

Here are some tips for ensuring you do not become the next victim:

Don’t answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number

Ask yourself if it sounds legitimate or if it is too good to be true

Let a family member know and ask for their opinion

Be suspicious of someone who sounds like they are in a call center and reading from a script

Note that multiple reports have been made that scammers often speak with a foreign accent

NEVER allow someone to remotely control your computer

If you do not believe that you would ever fall victim to one of these scams, please consider taking a few minutes to talk to your parents, grandparents, or neighbors who may be more vulnerable, police say.



If Upper Allen Township residents have concerns or have been victimized by this scam, they are encouraged to contact police at (717) 795-2445.