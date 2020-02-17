Two people injured, several displaced in Carlisle fire

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two people were injured and several displaced in a fire at a residence Monday morning in Carlisle, fire officials said.
The fire, located at a home on the 100 block of West Chestnut Avenue, was first reported shortly after 8 a.m.
Fire crews arriving at the scene observed a huge plume of smoke coming from the building, and neighbors reported there was someone still inside, according to a spokesperson with Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
Two people were injured; one while jumping to safety from a second-story window, and another while evacuating from the fire, the spokesperson said. Neither victim's injuries were life-threatening, according to the spokesperson.
The Red Cross is assisting at least five people who were displaced by the fire.
There was no word yet on the cause of the blaze, but fire officials are investigating.