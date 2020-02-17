Two people injured, several displaced in Carlisle fire

One person was injured jumping from the second floor, while another was hurt escaping the two-alarm blaze on West Chestnut Avenue Monday morning.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two people were injured and several displaced in a fire at a residence Monday morning in Carlisle, fire officials said.

The fire, located at a home on the 100 block of West Chestnut Avenue, was first reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Fire crews arriving at the scene observed a huge plume of smoke coming from the building, and neighbors reported there was someone still inside, according to a spokesperson with Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Two people were injured; one while jumping to safety from a second-story window, and another while evacuating from the fire, the spokesperson said. Neither victim's injuries were life-threatening, according to the spokesperson.

The Red Cross is assisting at least five people who were displaced by the fire.