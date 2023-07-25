Two more mosquito samples collected in Cumberland County test positive for West Nile Virus, officials say

The samples, collected in Lemoyne and East Pennsboro Township, raise the number of positive samples this year to four.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two more mosquito samples collected in Cumberland County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the county's Vector Control Office said Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection notified the Vector Office that positive samples were found in the borough of Lemoyne and East Pennsboro Township, county officials said.

It's the third and fourth positive samples found in the county this year, according to officials.

County officials said residents can help prevent the spread of WNV by:

Using mosquito repellants and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding

Securing window and door screens to prevent mosquitos from entering your home

Dumping stagnate water around your property

Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kill larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets; and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

Mosquitos are infected with WNV when feeding on infected birds. They transmit the disease to other birds, animals, and humans.

The county’s WNV program utilizes an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Plan which controls mosquitoes while limiting health risks and protecting the environment. Vector Control continues to collect, monitor, and treat water habitats.

The virus is not spread person-to-person. One in five people infected with West Nile Fever develop mild symptoms including aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days. Less than one percent of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis. Severe case symptoms include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, and convulsions. This infection requires immediate medical treatment.