Cumberland County

2 dead after car crashes into tractor trailer in Cumberland County

Erik Jensen, 39, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, died in the crash.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two central Pennsylvanians died after their vehicle lost control and hit a tractor trailer.

Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were killed in the crash that occurred on Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m.

Jensen was driving at an apparent high rate of speed on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township when he lost control on a curve. The vehicle slid sideways into a tractor trailer traveling the opposite direction.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office pronounced both Jensen and Ehmry dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle Barracks.

