2 dead after car crashes into tractor trailer in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two central Pennsylvanians died after their vehicle lost control and hit a tractor trailer.

Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were killed in the crash that occurred on Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m.

Jensen was driving at an apparent high rate of speed on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township when he lost control on a curve. The vehicle slid sideways into a tractor trailer traveling the opposite direction.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office pronounced both Jensen and Ehmry dead at the scene.