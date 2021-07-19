Tuesday will be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties

An Orange Air Quality Action Day represents unhealthy air pollution levels for sensitive groups of people, the state Dept. of Environmental Protection said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties are among the regions of the state included in a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for Tuesday, the department said Monday in a press release.

Smoke from wildfires in northern and western Canada, along with light winds, will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Tuesday, the DEP said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality, according to the DEP.

Green signifies good air quality

Yellow means moderate air quality

Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people

Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all

An Air Quality Action Day is issued when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher, the department said.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities, the department said.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment