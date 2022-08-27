Truck driver dies in Cumberland County crash

Ronald Peterson, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County left one dead Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Ronald Peterson, 56, of Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Cumberland County Coroner.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when the tractor-trailer driven by Peterson left the roadway for an unknown reason and traveled down to Brandy Run Road, eventually striking an embankment.