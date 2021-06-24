Trader Joe's store is coming to former Bon-Ton location in Cumberland County's Lower Allen Commons retail space in 2022

It's the first Trader Joe's store to come to Central PA, the Lower Allen Development Authority said. The closest stores are in State College, Baltimore, and Philly.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Trader Joe's is coming to Cumberland County.

After months of speculation, the Lower Allen Township Development Authority on Friday confirmed in a press release that the popular retailer is moving to a 12,500-square-foot retail space in Lower Allen Commons, where the former Camp Hill Bon-Ton was located.

Trader Joe’s, which is known for providing great, quality products at every day, affordable prices, has more than 500 stores in 42 states, including Washington DC.

The location off Rt. 15 at Lower Allen Drive will mark the first-ever Trader Joe’s store in the mid-state area.

Currently, the closest stores are in State College, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. Construction is underway, and the store is expected to open early next year.

The Development Authority purchased the Bon-Ton site in 2019 after the retailer filed for bankruptcy with the intent to redevelop the site to ensure it was not left vacant.

Max Stoner, Chairman of the Development Authority, said, “We are glad to bring retail back to the site to strengthen our business community and create a bustling gateway for Lower Allen," said Max Stoner, Development Authority chairman.

Alongside Trader Joe’s, there are three other small tenant spaces in the building, the Authority said. A lease has been signed with Sports Clips, a barber shop that specializes in men’s haircare and grooming needs, to occupy one of those spaces.

In addition, The Good Feet Store, which offers orthotics and running shoes, has signed a letter of intent to occupy the second space, the Authority said.

Discussions for the remaining space are on-going with the Development Authority’s broker, Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

A sales agreement was signed in November of 2019 for SpringHill Suites, a Marriott brand hotel, to be developed on the site, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to delays.

Erin Trone, Assistant Lower Allen Township Manager confirmed that the sales agreement is still in place and is confident the hotel will be constructed in 2022.

The Development Authority said it still owns much of the 14-acre site, although several parties have expressed interest in purchasing parts or units of the site.

The Development Authority has a recorded land development plan for the whole site and is now selling units in a commercial condominium rather than selling the land to a single entity.