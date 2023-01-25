Police: Carlisle shoplifting suspect leads officers on high-speed chase through shopping center parking lot

Toby Brentzel, 28, is facing several charges after police say he stole two vacuums from a Target store and rammed a pursuing police vehicle with his minivan.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a Carlisle man with aggravated assault by vehicle and multiple other offenses after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase through the parking lots of a Mechanicsburg shopping center after stealing several hundreds of dollars worth of products.

Toby Brentzel, 28, is accused of stealing two vacuums valued at more than $675 from a Target store on the 6400 block of Carlisle Pike Tuesday night. He then attempted to flee from the scene in a Toyota Sienna minivan registered to his accused co-conspirator, Kelsey Shaughnessey of Enola, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

Brentzel allegedly rammed the minivan into a police vehicle in an attempt to escape after he led pursuing officers on a chase through the shopping center's parking lot, police claim.

The chase ended when a pursuing officer struck Brentzel's vehicle with his own, pinning it against a pair of dumpsters after Brentzel drove into a dead-end road behind the shopping center.

Officers were forced to utilize a Taser device on Brentzel to subdue him prior to placing him in restraints.

Brentzel later admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he committed the retail thefts with the intention of trading the items for money and drugs, police said.

Shaughnessey allegedly admitted to helping Brentzel select and steal the items from Target, according to police.