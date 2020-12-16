Three Central Pennsylvania singers are among the winners of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's 2021 national anthem singing contest

The eight winners will sing the national anthem before the opening of the 2021 Farm Show each day. The Farm Show will be held virtually in Jan. due to COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Central Pennsylvania singers are among the eight winners of the fifth annual Oh Say, Can You Sing? contest, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The eight winners will make their video debuts at the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show -- a virtual event this year, due to COVID-19 -- beginning Jan. 9 on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network, the department said.

“In past years, early in the morning at the Farm Show Complex, before large crowds arrive, the national anthem was broadcast throughout the building by talented Pennsylvania singers," Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in a press release. "Exhibitors and vendors preparing for the day would pause in unity to listen.

"Although, because of the global pandemic, we cannot be together in person this year, I’m glad we are able to share this tradition. Thank you to all who entered this contest and to the winners, for providing a little slice of normalcy in this most unusual year.”

Contestants submitted videos singing the entire national anthem with no background music. Judges from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture selected the winners.

The winners of the Oh Say Can, You Sing? contest are:

Devon Beck of York County, who attends Farm Show every year for the milk shakes and loves agriculture changes constantly with the seasons.

Grace Gravely of Cumberland County, who appreciates hard-working farmers, especially during the difficulties of this past year, as they have continued producing and providing fresh dairy products, meat, and produce for Pennsylvanians.

Jessica Rife of Dauphin County, who loves that Pennsylvania agriculture helps drive our economy and provides fresh food to Pennsylvanians, and all Americans.

“It warms my heart knowing the tradition of small farms run by generations of families, as I attend local farmer's markets and see the whole family behind the stand,” Rife said.

Caroline Zerby of Snyder County who said she loves all the different opportunities and diversity of agriculture seen at the Farm Show.

Downingtown East Vocal Assembly from Chester County, led by Choral Director Adam Speakman. Downingtown High School East often takes students from its science department to the Farm Show.

Pennsylvania Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski of Luzerne County who has attended Farm Show many times and says seeing what Pennsylvania’s growers and producers have to offer, the latest advancements in the industry, and enjoying milk shakes make Farm Show one of the highlights of the year.

Kara Eckert of Centre County who said agriculture is about family, connecting with the land, and learning lessons through hard work, determination, ingenuity, and compassion.

“With the ever-present challenges of farming, you learn to push through the frigid cold, the blistering heat, and the unpredictability of the animals, machinery, and weather," Eckert said. "You have to cleverly look around you at the spare parts and figure out a solution to the unforeseen problem of the day. But above all, you learn compassion.

“Compassion for one another through their shining moments and through their roughest times, compassion for the cows who each have their own personality, compassion for the fields on which we live, and compassion for the creator who made this wonderful world for us to live in.”

Suzanne Erb of Philadelphia County, who has never attended Farm Show, but thanks everyone who is involved in agriculture because without all of their hard work, we would not be the recipients of such good, nutritious food.