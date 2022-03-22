Suspects arrested in deadly Southampton Township fire

Cordaryl Burns and Larry Burns are charged with homicide in the deaths of two victims found at the scene of a house fire on the 100 block of Neil Road on Feb. 23.

Two suspects accused of killing two people in a house fire in Cumberland County last month have been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in separate raids in Michigan and North Carolina, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Cordaryl Burns and Larry Burns are both charged with homicide and other offenses in connection to the deadly fire on the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township on February 23, Pane said.

Emergency personnel who responded to the fire found two apparent homicide victims inside the home, according to Pane. An investigation determined that Cordaryl and Larry Burns were suspects in the case, and an arrest warrant was issued on March 16.

The identity of the victims, and many other details in the case, have not yet been released by authorities.

Investigators learned that both men had fled from Pennsylvania, and the Fugitive Task Force was alerted and asked to locate and apprehend them, Pane said.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Task Force arrested both suspects in separate operations, according to Pane.

Cordaryl Burns was located and taken into custody on the 13000 block of Forrer Street in Detroit, while Larry Burns was arrested on the 3000 block of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, North Carolina, Pane said.

Both men were turned over to local police to await extradition to Pennsylvania, where they will be arraigned on the charges against them.