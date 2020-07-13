Suspected vandal writes anti-police message in graffiti at East Pennsboro school building

Police are investigating the suspected case of vandalism, which occurred around 1:11 a.m. last Friday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Police are investigating a suspected burglary and vandalism case at East Pennsboro Elementary School on Friday.

Police say at approximately 1:11 a.m., someone spray painted an exterior wall of the school and the numerals "1312" on the school's administration building sign.

"1312" is a numeric reference to the acronym "ACAB," which is an anti-police slogan often used in graffiti, tattoos and other imagery, police say.

The suspect also entered the school through a window and was captured on surveillance video, police say.