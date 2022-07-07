Strawberry Square's Chockablock Clock finds new home at Shippensburg University

The landmark clock is set to be dismantled in October. It will be moved to the school, refurbished, and displayed in the Ceddia Student Union Building.

Strawberry Square's iconic Chockablock Clock has found a new home.

Earlier this year, the Harrisburg shopping center announced it was removing the ball machine in October.

On Friday, Strawberry Square said its famous contraption has found a new home at Shippensburg University.

The school will refurbish the clock and install it in the Ceddia Student Union Building, where it will be prominently displayed and maintained.

The Chockablock Clock has been part of Strawberry Square since 1988. Its dismantling is set to begin on Oct. 11.

Brad Jones, President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, Inc. (owner of Strawberry Square) expressed his gratification that the clock has found a new home.

“We’re excited for the Chockablock Clock to find new life in such a prominent location as Shippensburg University and look forward to seeing it revitalized there," said Brad Jones, president and CEO of Harristown Enterprises Inc., the owner of Strawberry Square.

Shippensburg University president Dr. Charles E. Patterson said the school is thrilled to take ownership of the famous landmark machine.

“Thousands of prospective students, current students, families, and friends visit the Shippensburg University campus every year,” he said. “The Chockablock Clock has been an historic piece of kinetic art in Strawberry Square and South Central Pennsylvania for generations, and we look forward to showcasing it on the Shippensburg campus for all to enjoy.”

Creative Machines, the company in Tucson, Arizona that builds and maintains these types of machines, will handle the disassembly, cataloging and packaging of the clock machine for moving.