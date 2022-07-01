Stonewall Bridge in Southampton re-opens for traffic

The repairs on the bridge are part of a three-bridge bundle that Cumberland County is preparing to replace

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township is once again open for traffic.

Construction on the 38-feet-long one-lane concrete bridge began in March of 2022. It has been replaced with a two-lance concrete bridge.

The bridge, built in 1925, crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries an estimated 760 vehicles per day.

The construction cost for Stonewall was $693,935, and is the first part of a three-bridge bundle getting repairs. Roush Bridge, which carries Dickinson School Road over the Yellow Breeches, and Burgner Bridge, which carries Burgner Road over the Conodoguinet Creek in Lower Frankford Township, are the additional bridges included in the project.