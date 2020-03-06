State Rep. Sheryl Delozier will host 'drive-through' tribute to veterans

The June 11 event is designed to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel who live in the 88th District. All service members are welcome to participate.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) will host her eighth annual “Tribute to Veterans” on Thursday, June 11, offering a drive-through aspect this year to keep everyone safe.

The event is designed to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel who live in the 88th District, Delozier said in a press release.

All service members are welcome to participate, regardless of when and where they served.

The event will be held at First Church of Community Center, 201 E. Green St., Mechanicsburg, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This event is always a special time to bring together service members and honor their sacrifices. While we cannot all be together this year, it is still important to pause to pay tribute and say thank you,” Delozier said.