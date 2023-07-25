State Police searching for man accused of taking an up-skirt photo at Cumberland County Aldi

A review of store surveillance allegedly showed the pictured man taking an up-skirt photograph/video of a female shopper inside the store.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused to taking an up-skirt shot of a woman inside a Cumberland County Aldi.

According to PSP, on July 25 at 11:13 a.m., officers responded to the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Cumberland County to investigate a report of a man possibly taking photos/videos of women inside the store.

After being confronted, the suspect reportedly fled the store in an unknown direction.