State officials: 20 Pennsylvania counties remain in drought watch, 10 others have drought watch status lifted

Cumberland, Perry, and Juniata counties are among those still in drought watch status, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday lifted a drought watch in 10 counties, returning those counties to normal status.

There are 20 counties that are still on drought watch, and three on drought warning, the DEP said in a press release.

Cumberland, Perry, and Juniata counties are among the 20 Pennsylvania counties still on drought watch, according to the DEP. They are the only Central Pennsylvania counties affected by Tuesday's announcement.

The drought watch has been lifted for Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Erie, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, and Mifflin counties.

The drought watch remains in place for Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.

Clinton, McKean, and Potter counties remain on drought warning, according to the DEP.

“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties. Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”

Consumers on drought warning are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day, the DEP said.

Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

DEP has notified water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents.

Fourteen public water suppliers are requiring consumers to reduce water use. Twelve suppliers are asking consumers to voluntarily make reductions. Find the list at www.dep.pa.gov/drought.

Some tips for reducing water usage include:

Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and reuse it to water your plants.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.

When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

Water your lawn sparingly and only if necessary. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

Re-use old water from bird baths, vases, or pet bowls to water plants.

When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, rather than hosing it off.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.