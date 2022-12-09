South College Street in Carlisle closed for crash investigation

CARLISLE, Pa. — The road is closed at the intersection of South College Street and Church Avenue for police to conduct a crash investigation.
Emergency services report that an electric bicycle and vehicle were involved in a crash in this area.
According to police, the bicycle rider sustained significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the condition of the other driver.
The road closure is expected to last for a few hours while police reconstruct the crash scene.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use different routes.