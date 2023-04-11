After 31 years of business in Mechanicsburg, Sofas Unlimited is closing its doors

Owner Jack Lashay's retirement has prompted the business to close following a clearance sale to slash its inventory, the business said Tuesday.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County furniture store announced it is closing its doors after 31 years of business.

Sofas Unlimited, an independent retailer located in Mechanicsburg, will close following the retirement of its 80-year-old owner, Jack Lashay. The business is looking to clear out its inventory before closing its doors for good.

"This family-owned business has served Pennsylvania consumers for over 30 years and earned glowing customer reviews consistently highlighting the exceptional service provided by their knowledgeable and friendly staff," the business said in a press release.

The Sofas Unlimited going-out-of-business sale is open to the public at 4713 Carlisle Pike, located between Red Lobster and Arooga’s grill. Its extended store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"With the lowest prices seen at the store in its history during this store closing event, merchandise will sell very quickly, and management encourages early shopping," the store's press release said. "The total liquidation features deep discounts on a huge selection of furniture and accessories for every room in the home. Heirloom-quality area rugs from around the world are starting at 65% off. Lamps, pictures, and accessories are 50 to 75% off and all furniture is discounted up to 65% off."

Famous brands up for sale include England, Marion House, Ashley, Klaussner, Leather Italia, Southern Motion, Hammery, Howard Miller, Barcalounger, Southerland and more.

The vast selection of inventory must be sold quickly, so customers can expect additional discounts to be included at purchase, the business added.

All furniture purchases are available for immediate pick-up or may be transported through the store’s delivery service.

Store management confirms that all forms of payment are acceptable, and they are still offering six month no-interest financing on many pieces as well.