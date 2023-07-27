Social service groups offering help to evicted Cherokee Campground residents

Campground residents said they've been getting help from local social service groups in Cumberland County.

MT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — Helping hands are starting to reach out to dozens of people residing in Cherokee Campground. Around 32 households are facing eviction from the campsite, after officials from Dickinson Township say they were violating local ordinances.

“It was a great campground and we had no problems with [the owner]," said Penny Brashears, who is living on the campsite.

"I’ve been here four years and if it wasn’t good I wouldn’t have stayed," said Deb Hoover, who is a neighbor of Penny.

FOX43 first told the story of the campsite residents, shortly after they were sent eviction notices. Since the story aired last week, residents said they've received an outpouring of community support and social service groups have reached out.

“We’re appreciative that the word got out and that people came to help us out," said Hoover. "It meant a lot to us.”

“It was kind of like all hands on deck, let’s get something done with this," said Beth Kempf, the executive director of Community Cares out of Carlisle.

Kempf is helping spearhead an effort for social service groups to assist residents of the campground. Community Cares is joined by New Hope Ministries and the Cumberland County Homeless Assistance Program to help those being evicted.

“We're in a day in age where we need to work together and we need to collaborate," said Kempf.

She says the process to get everyone to a new place will take time, but the organizations are determined to help everyone they can.

“If we can help someone never feel the sting of homelessness, that’s really our goal," said Kempf.

Residents of the campground say they were happy to get the help they were asking for.