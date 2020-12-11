Sneakers for Soldiers fundraiser gives troops a leg up through athletic shoes

A Pennsylvania-based event for nonprofit Sneakers for Soldiers is raising funds to send custom athletic shoes to soldiers deployed overseas.

Sneakers for Soldiers has sent more than 4,000 pairs of shoes to actively deployed soldiers, according to its website.

Cindy Pate of Shiremanstown organized a fundraiser through her employer, Delta Dental, to raise funds for 100 more pairs of shoes.

Pate has many family members in the military, who she said inspired her to take part in the fundraiser.

“Just seeing it on the soldiers' faces. They're touched. They're happy,” Pate said of soldiers’ reactions when they receive new shoes.

The military doesn’t provide athletic shoes during deployment and the shoes soldiers bring with them quickly wear out, Pate said. She added the pandemic has increased the need for outdoor running shoes, as gyms and weight rooms for soldiers are closed or have limited capacity.

“More of them have increased running as a form of their exercise that they just really need to stay in shape and keep their mind clear,” Pate said.

The fundraiser’s original goal was to raise enough money to buy 100 pairs of shoes between Sept. 11 and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Pate said it surpassed that goal, raising nearly $10,000, or about enough money to buy 135 pairs of shoes.

The fundraising period began and ended with virtual 5K run/walk/bike events.

“[The soldiers] didn't think they were forgotten and that they're important and that people appreciate their sacrifices and their service to this country,” Pate said.