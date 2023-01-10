Who stole Smokey? State Police in Cumberland County are trying to find out

Last month, a Smokey Bear fire danger sign was taken from the entrance of the Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township. Police are investigating.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — State Police are trying to determine who kidnapped Smokey the Bear in Cumberland County last month.

According to police, on the night of Friday, Dec. 16 or in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17, someone stole a large Smokey Bear fire danger sign from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case and the recovery of the Smokey Bear sign.