Silver Spring Township reopens trails

The public will be able to access trails, creeks, parking lots and roads

On Thursday, Silver Spring Township announced that its trails will be reopened starting April 2.

According to the release, parks and facilities will remained closed. People will still be able to access trails, creeks, parking lots, and roads for walking, biking, and running.

Water access area and boat launches will be open for fishing and boating.

All special activities are cancelled until further notice.

Park facilities that will remain closed are: