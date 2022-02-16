Cumberland county officials investigating police-involved shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officials are investigating a police-involved shooting, according to the county's emergency dispatch.
The incident occurred near Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dispatch could not confirm any injuries, but Cumberland County troopers say the public is not in danger.
However, residents are advised to avoid the area as officials continue to investigate.
A media update event is expected later Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available.