Cumberland County

Shippensburg Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held on Dec. 17

Spring Hill Cemetery will join approximately 3,400 other locations across the U.S. as they honor National Wreaths Across America Day.
Credit: Wreaths Across America

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A Shippensburg cemetery will hold a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon.

Spring Hill Cemetery will join approximately 3,400 other locations across the U.S. in remembering fallen service members.

This is the third year that the cemetery has hosted a ceremony. This year, wreaths will be placed on 1,467 veterans' headstones, up from 729 wreaths when the Shippensburg program started in 2020.

Local volunteers, several civic organizations, Girl and Boy Scout groups, local businesses and the community led a combined effort to raise the funds for the wreaths.

Shippensburg Mayor Kathy Coy and retired Brigadier General Wilbur E. Wolf III will be in attendance.

