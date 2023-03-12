21-year-old woman arrested for stabbing

Natalee Clarke, 21, was arrested on March 9 after allegedly attempting to stab a man multiple times while he was asleep.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police arrested Natalee Clarke, 21, of Shippensburg for stabbing a 53-year-old man while he was asleep.

Police say Clarke used a large kitchen knife that was stored under her bedding to stab the victim in his upper body while he slept.

The victim quickly awoke and jumped to his feet when Clarke attempted to stab him once more.

The victim reportedly wrestled the knife away from Clarke, who then fled the scene.

After being taken into custody, police say Clarke admitted several times her intention was to kill the victim.

Clarke is currently being held at Cumberland County Prison without bail and is being charged with criminal attempt homicide, and aggravated assault along with other lesser charges.