Shippensburg University announces plans to bring students back to campus in the fall

The university said it is operating with a revised academic calendar in order to avoid the need for students to depart from and return to campus after Thanksgiving

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg University on Monday announced its plan to bring students back to campus in the fall with a revised academic calendar and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The university said it is operating with a revised academic calendar in order to avoid the need for students to depart from and return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

Therefore, the university said, classes will begin on August 17 with in-person instruction and conclude on November 20.

After a study break on Nov. 23 and 24, virtual final exams will be held the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, the school said.

Students will experience a classroom setting with in-person instruction that meets the needs of students and faculty who, according to State System guidelines, require accommodations for them to learn and teach remotely.

The university said it is preparing for a return to residence life by opening residence halls and dining halls.

During the fall semester, students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face covering and maintain sanitizing habits and social distancing measures throughout campus, the university said.

Signage and visual markers (such as floor decals) will remind everyone of the importance of these safety measures, the school said.

Additionally, the university said, hand sanitizing stations are being installed throughout campus, and staff will be cleaning and disinfecting on an enhanced schedule.

Plans for campus operations will adjust as local conditions change and are updated according to state (PA DOH, PDE, and PASSHE) and federal guidance (CDC).

Additionally, the university said it is making the investments needed to implement the appropriate health and mitigation protocols, technology, faculty and staff support, and student success and access.

In the coming weeks, the university said it will communicate to employees and students the process for returning to campus.