Historic bridge at York-Cumberland county border will reopen as pedestrian bridge following restoration

The 114-foot span, which carries Sheepford Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek at the York-Cumberland county border, has been closed since January 2020.

A historic Cumberland County bridge will be restored for pedestrian use after receiving $1.4 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the West Shore Historical Society (WSHS) announced Monday.

The Sheepford Road Bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over the Yellow Britches Creek at the border between York and Cumberland counties, was the subject of a "Save Our Bridge" campaign spearheaded by the WSHS following its closure in January 2020.

The 114-foot, single-span bridge, which has been around since 1887, was closed to traffic after a safety inspection determined that it was no longer safe due to the poor condition of several components.

As a result of the closure, a four-mile detour was posted.

Once it's restored, the bridge will still only be open for pedestrians. The WSHS, which will take ownership of the bridge once the repair work is completed, is pleased that the structure will still exist in some form.