Second mosquito sample taken in Cumberland County tests positive for West Nile Virus

The sample was collected in North Middleton Township, county officials said Friday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A second mosquito sample collected in Cumberland County tested positive for West Nile Virus, county officials said Friday.

The positive sample was taken in North Middleton Township, officials said. It is the second positive test sample taken in the county this year, out of 599 samples collected.

Residents can help prevent the diseases spread by mosquitos by:

Using mosquito repellants, wearing longs sleeved shirts and pants.

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding.

Securing window and doors screens, so mosquitos can’t make it into your home.

Eliminating stagnate water around your property.

Treating water sources that cannot be drained, mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets, and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

Mosquitoes transmit WNV by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal or human.

Cumberland County’s WNV program applies an Integrated Pest Management Plan to control mosquitoes, while limiting the effects to people and the environment.

Cumberland County Vector Control will continue to collect and monitor the mosquito population and to actively treat water habitat to limit future generations of mosquitoes.