SCI Camp Hill holds hiring fair

From entry-level clerical roles to corrections officers to medical roles, the goal of the two-day job fair is to fill 25 open positions.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The State Department of Corrections is looking to fill more than two dozen open positions at SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County.

Officials said it's crucial for them to fill these roles quickly; like many other industries, the Department of Corrections is facing a shortage of workers.

"I think since COVID, its been a challenge filling public and private sector jobs, so I don't think we're seeing anything different in the government side of things than the private sector is," Enterprise Recruitment Supervisor Martha Wilson said.

Rickie Zellers, a 20-year veteran in the corrections field says, while the job is always changing, it can be rewarding.

"Everything you can do to make people better, makes everything else better," Zeller said.

Anyone who's interested in changing careers has the unique opportunity to ask questions to current employees firsthand.

"This is actually live job opportunities, and you can ask questions to the people that work inside the facility and really understand what it's like to work in a state correctional institution," Wilson said.

Applicants could potentially get hired on the spot.

The job fair continues June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.