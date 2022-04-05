Inmate found dead in cell at SCI Camp Hill; State Police are investigating

Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell early Wednesday morning by staff performing rounds. He was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, officials at the prison announced Wednesday.

Inmate Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell by staff performing routine rounds early Wednesday morning, SCI-Camp Hill superintendent Laurel Harry said in a press release.

Emergency personnel were notified and administered CPR until Lower Allen Township EMS arrived on the scene, but the lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m., Harry said.

Under SCI-Camp Hill policy, State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation into Vanderpool's death.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, Harry said.

Vanderpool was serving a one- to six-year sentence for drug manufacture/sale/deliver or possession with intent to deliver out of Bradford County.

He had been an inmate at SCI-Camp Hill since April 12.