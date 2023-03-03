Police: Man set two rooms on fire at abandoned Carlisle motel

Roy Sampson, 57, is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and other offenses relating to a fire at the former Diamond Carlisle Inn, police claim.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with setting a fire at a vacant motel Thursday afternoon.

Roy Sampson, 57, no fixed address, is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the incident, which occurred at the former Diamond Carlisle Inn on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Arriving officers discovered two rooms at the vacant hotel actively on fire. A witness identified Sampson as the suspect who started the fires, and police soon located him walking through the motel's parking lot.