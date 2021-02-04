Police incident closes portion of Route 581

All lanes were initially closed between Exit 2 (Creekview Road) and Exit 5 (the Route 11/15 interchange). All lanes are now back open.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Update, 3:45 p.m.: All lanes are now open again.

Previously

A portion of Route 581 in Camp Hill, Cumberland County was closed Friday afternoon by what officials called a police incident.

The incident occurred on the eastbound lane of Route 581 between Exit 2 (Creekview Road) and Exit 5 (the 11/15 interchange) at about 1:29 p.m., according to State Police.

All lanes were initially closed, but a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson said the westbound lanes were back open about an hour after the incident.

The was no immediate word on the nature of the incident from police.

