Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, is charged with several felonies, including rape of a child, by police in Lower Allen Township.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been accused of raping and physically abusing a 10-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019, when he lived in Cumberland County, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, is charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 13, strangulation, indecent exposure, and indecent assault of a victim less than 16, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

Police began investigating Roy in May 2019, when the victim initially came forward to report the alleged sexual and physical abuse to the UPMC Child Advocacy Center.

She accused Roy of raping her several times, physically abusing her, and threatening to kill her if she told anyone of the alleged acts.

The abuse occurred while the victim was visiting Roy in his Mechancisburg home at the time, the victim told authorities.

The physical abuse included incidents where Roy strangled the victim with a power cord, duct taped her to a punching bag and struck her with his fists, attempted to drown her in a bath tub, and dragged her down a flight of stairs.

She also described several incidents where Roy raped her, forced her to perform other sexual acts on him, and forced her to watch pornography on his tablet, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Roy on Friday after the lengthy investigation was completed.