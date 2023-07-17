Cumberland County man dies after being run over by tractor

Richard Anderson, of Penn Township, started the tractor when its brakes failed and it unexpectedly rolled forward, trapping him underneath, authorities said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was killed in a tractor accident Saturday night on the 2600 block of Walnut Bottom Road near Carlisle, coroner Charley Hall said Monday.

Richard Anderson, 71, was attempting to put his antique tractor back inside a building after washing it when the accident occurred, Hall said. The tractor requires a person to crank-start it from the front. As Anderson tried to start it, the tractor, which apparently had been left in gear, unexpectedly turned on.

The tractor's brakes then failed, allowing it to move forward into the building, trapping Anderson underneath, according to Hall.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Hall determined Anderson died of multiple traumatic injuries and ruled his death accidental.