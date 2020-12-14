Reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in September attack in Carlisle

Glenn Whiting is charged with attempted homicide, Carlisle Police say. A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for attempted homicide in connection to a Sept. 1 attack in Carlisle.

Glenn Alfred Whiting, is accused of cutting another man several times with a knife and pistol-whipping him during an attack on the first block of West Willow Street, police say.

The handgun used in the attack was also fired several times, though none of the shots struck the victim, police say.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Whiting is described as a black male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds. He is charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault by Carlisle Police. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible, police say.

Whiting remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police say. He is known to have ties to the Carlisle and Philadelphia areas.