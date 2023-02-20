Record Riots spins into Cumberland County

The company hosted a vinyl dig at Lovedraft's Brewing Company in Mechanicsburg, successfully filling the brewery with tables of music.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Record Riots hosted a vinyl dig at Lovedraft's Brewing Company in Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg.

The event featured more than 30 tables of vinyl and CD collections.

Music lovers from all over the East Coast came together to show off their personal collections and explore new music.

An official with the company said it's a great way to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun.

"It's a great place to have a beer or sandwich and look at records," said Record Riots operator Stephen Gritzan. "It's also a good community thing; there's no politics, everyone has fun, and it's music! Everyone loves music."

Record Riots runs 19 collectible vinyl shows in eight different states throughout the year.