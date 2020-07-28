Purina to expand facility in Mechanicsburg, adding 94 new jobs over 3 years

The $167 million expansion was announced Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf, whose administration provided Job Creation Tax Credits and funding for the project

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that Nestle Purina PetCare will expand its operations in Cumberland County, hiring 94 new employees while adding new processing and packaging lines to its facility in Mechanicsburg.

“Purina has had a significant presence in Pennsylvania for more than 20 years, making pet food known worldwide, creating jobs and giving back to the local economy,” Wolf said in a press release. “We are proud to see this company grow here and continue its investment in the commonwealth, and we look forward to our continued partnership in the decades to come.”

Purina, which currently employs 320 people in Mechanicsburg, also has pet food operations in Allentown and employs nearly 800 people in Pennsylvania, Wolf said.

“Pet owners have trusted Purina for more than 90 years, and demand for our pet food is strong and continues to grow,” said John Bear, Purina vice president of Manufacturing. “Purina is proud to make high-quality foods for dogs and cats at our Mechanicsburg factory with a continued commitment to safety and environmental sustainability. This expansion reflects an investment in our local operations, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative and highly nutritious foods for pets.”

The company said it will invest more than $167 million into the expansion project. The 94 new jobs will come over the next three years.

Purina received a proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for $282,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits, to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs, and $188,000 in funding for workforce development training.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, Wolf's office said.

Purina is the largest dry dog and cat food maker in the United States. The Mechanicsburg factory produces many of the company’s flagship brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, Dog Chow and Cat Chow.

“For nearly 25 years, Purina has provided premium jobs for residents of Mechanicsburg and surrounding communities,” said Mike O’Brien, Purina Mechanicsburg factory manager. “We’re proud to be making great foods that pets love while expanding the operations and providing even more jobs for the region.”