Cumberland County 6th-grader wins national contest to join Sun-Maid's 'Board of Imagination'

Presley Conway, 11, a student at Mountain View Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District, is one of six winners announced by Sun-Maid this week.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Cumberland County sixth-grader Presley Conway won a national contest to join Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination.

The 11-year-old East Pennsboro Township resident is one of six board members selected in the national contest to develop the snack company's inaugural Board, which will help Sun-Maid develop new products and brand actions, according to the company.

Conway also receives a $5,000 scholarship and a $5,000 grant for her school, according to Sun-Maid. She is currently a student at Mountain View Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District.

More than 1,000 children entered the contest, according to Sun-Maid. Conway was announced as one of the finalists late last month.

"I have creative ideas and I am not afraid to express my opinions with others. I am a leader at school and consider myself to be an influencer," Conway's bio says on the Sun Maid website.