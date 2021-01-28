Barn fire off I-81 near Carlisle causes traffic delays, police say

Smoke from the fire is affecting road visibility, according to State Police. Traffic in the vicinity is expected to be delayed.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Interstate 81 was shut down in both directions near Carlisle as emergency crews battle a barn fire, a State Police spokesperson said Thursday.

The fire was reported around 2:16 p.m., according to emergency dispatch. The building involved is a barn located on the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.

Due to high winds, smoke from the blaze is affecting visibility on I-81, State Police say.

The affected portion of the highway is around Mile Marker 48-52. Traffic will be delayed in the area for several hours, police say.