Barn fire off I-81 near Carlisle causes traffic delays, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — Interstate 81 was shut down in both directions near Carlisle as emergency crews battle a barn fire, a State Police spokesperson said Thursday.
The fire was reported around 2:16 p.m., according to emergency dispatch. The building involved is a barn located on the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.
Due to high winds, smoke from the blaze is affecting visibility on I-81, State Police say.
The affected portion of the highway is around Mile Marker 48-52. Traffic will be delayed in the area for several hours, police say.