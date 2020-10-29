Police: Woman cited for running around a Cumberland County hotel parking lot clad only in a cape

Jasmine Byers, 26, was charged a second time less than an hour later for stealing cigarettes from a nearby Sheetz, Middlesex Township Police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County charged a 26-year-old woman with two offenses in less than one hour -- including a disorderly conduct charge for running around a hotel parking lot clad only in a cape.

Jasmine Rose Byers was charged for the first time by Middlesex Township Police at about 9 a.m. Monday, when officers responding to a call from the Budget Inn on the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle found her in the parking lot of the hotel. She was naked except for a cape, police say.

Police say the officers cited Byers with disorderly conduct.

Less than an hour later, police say, officers were dispatched to a Sheetz store down the road from the hotel, where Byers allegedly stole cigarettes.

Police located Byers a second time and arrested her, this time on a retail theft charge.