Police: Teen missing after failing to return home from work in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a teen reported missing by his family after he didn't return home from work.

Ismael Rodriguez, 17, was last seen leaving his job at the Burger King on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

His family called Carlisle Police shortly after midnight to report him missing.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing his work uniform.

Police say it's possible he left the area with at least one adult.