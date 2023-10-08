x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Police: Teen missing after failing to return home from work in Carlisle

Ismael Rodriguez, 17, was last seen leaving his job at the Burger King on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike on Saturday night.
Credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a teen reported missing by his family after he didn't return home from work.

Ismael Rodriguez, 17, was last seen leaving his job at the Burger King on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

His family called Carlisle Police shortly after midnight to report him missing.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing his work uniform.

Police say it's possible he left the area with at least one adult.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Officials give update on Mechanicsburg Center Square project

Before You Leave, Check This Out