Police seek man caught on camera trying to enter vehicle in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are looking to identify a man who was caught on camera attempting to enter another person's vehicle Monday morning in the area of Limekiln Drive.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m., police say.
The man may be responsible for entering other vehicles in the area of Stonegate Circle and Highfield Lane, according to police.
Police say he is considered a person of interest at this time, not necessarily a suspect.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.