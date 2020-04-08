Police seek man caught on camera trying to enter vehicle in Chambersburg

The man may be responsible for entering other vehicles in the Chambersburg area, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are looking to identify a man who was caught on camera attempting to enter another person's vehicle Monday morning in the area of Limekiln Drive.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., police say.

The man may be responsible for entering other vehicles in the area of Stonegate Circle and Highfield Lane, according to police.

Police say he is considered a person of interest at this time, not necessarily a suspect.