x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Cumberland County

Police seek man caught on camera trying to enter vehicle in Chambersburg

The man may be responsible for entering other vehicles in the Chambersburg area, police say.
Credit: Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are looking to identify a man who was caught on camera attempting to enter another person's vehicle Monday morning in the area of Limekiln Drive.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., police say.

The man may be responsible for entering other vehicles in the area of Stonegate Circle and Highfield Lane, according to police.

Police say he is considered a person of interest at this time, not necessarily a suspect. 

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.