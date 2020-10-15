Police seek help in identifying woman accused of threatening to slit another woman's throat at a Dollar Tree store

The alleged incident occurred Wednesday evening in Lower Allen Township, police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are attempting to identify a woman accused of threatening to slit another woman's throat following an altercation at a Dollar Tree store on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5:53 p.m. on Hartzdale Drive, police say.

According to police, the victim reported she was standing in the checkout line when the suspect, who was also in line, became irate that the cashier was not moving fast enough.

After leaving the store, the victim reported, she saw the suspect in the parking lot and approached her, hoping to offer some encouragement since the suspect "still looked upset," police say.

But the victim's approach allegedly made the suspect even angrier. She allegedly threatened to beat the victim "for everyone to see in the parking lot" and also threatened to slit her throat, according to police.

She then lunged at the victim, police say.

Police obtained surveillance video from the store and used it to find an image of the suspect, who is described as a white woman with dark hair, possibly in her 30's. She was wearing pink yoga pants and a pink, black, and white striped shirt.

The victim believes that the woman got into an older model Ford or Mercury sedan that is tan or gold in color, according to police.