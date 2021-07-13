Police seek help in identifying suspected purse snatcher at Capital City Mall

Police say a woman reported her purse missing, shortly before the suspect attempted to use two of her credit cards to buy Airpods at Best Buy.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of attempting to use a pilfered credit card to make purchases at a Best Buy store last month.

On June 26, a woman called Lower Allen Township Police to report that he purse had been lost and later stolen while she shopped at the Capital City Mall, police say.

Soon after she noticed the purse was missing, the woman received notice that someone had used two of her credit cards in an attempt to purchase $549 Airpods at a Best Buy store in the mall.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspect they believe attempted to use the cards.