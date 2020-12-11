Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspects at Capital City Mall Victoria's Secret

Police say the woman left the store carrying six bags full of merchandise and did not pay for it. The incident occurred Wednesday night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are attempting two identify two women accused of stealing merchandise from a Victoria's Secret Store in the Capital City Mall on Wednesday.

According to police, at about 5:35 p.m., the pictured suspects left the store carrying six bags full of merchandise without paying for it.

The suspects were followed into the parking lot by mall security officers, police say. They fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima, eluding police pursuit on Slate Hill Road.