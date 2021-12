Hailey Sydney, 15, hasn't been seen since leaving home around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Carlisle.

Hailey Sydney, 15, has not been seen since she left her home around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Carlisle Borough Police.

She is described as a Black female, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she left home.