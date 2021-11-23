Police searching for missing teen in Carlisle and Harrisburg areas

Police are searching for 14-year-old Adreeyn Jakomas, who was last seen Monday night.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing teen in the Harrisburg and Carlisle areas.

Police say that Adreeyn Jakomas left his home sometime between 10:30 p.m. Monday night and 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and isn't answering phone calls from friends or family.

Officials say Jakomas is 4 foot 11 inches, 95 pounds, and has hazel eyes.

Jakomas was last seen wearing a black jacket, white sneakers, and a black backpack, and may also be wearing a necklace.