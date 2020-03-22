Police searching for missing juvenile in Carlisle

Aricely Perez, the juvenile, reportedly went missing from her residence in Carlisle between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a juvenile who went missing Friday morning.

Aricely Perez, the juvenile, reportedly went missing from her residence in Carlisle between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The 17-year-old female is described as Hispanic, approximately 5 foot 6 inches, around 140 pounds, with medium length black and brown hair with blonde tips, according to police.

It is unknown what Perez may be wearing, but she usually has on purple or black rimmed glasses, officials say.