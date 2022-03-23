Police searching for missing Cumberland County woman

Linda Bailey, 72, was last seen in Hampden Township Wednesday at 4 a.m. She may be at risk of harm or injury, police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County woman.

Linda Bailey, 72, was last seen Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the area of Gleim Drive in Hampden Township, according to State Police. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, baggy blue pants, and black sneakers.

She may be operating a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata with PA registration FHC-8250.

Bailey is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Authorities say Bailey may be at special risk of injury or harm and may be confused.